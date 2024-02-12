839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony

Right, U.S Army Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion was promoted to Staff Sgt. Left, U.S. Army Cpt. Kevin M. Conley assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion gives a speech during the promotion ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

