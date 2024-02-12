Right, U.S Army Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion was promoted to Staff Sgt. Left, U.S. Army Cpt. Kevin M. Conley assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion gives a speech during the promotion ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 07:07
|Photo ID:
|8237686
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-II094-1196
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT