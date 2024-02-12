Left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell commander of 839th Transportation Battalion presents the certificate of promotion to newly appointed U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia assigned to 839th Transportation Battalion, during the promotion ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb 09, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 07:07
|Photo ID:
|8237685
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-II094-1203
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 839th Transportation Battalion promotion ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT