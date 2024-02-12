Live Fire Exercise with 2CR Field Artillery Squadron

U.S. Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, deal with days of rain and mud during an M777 Howitzer live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

