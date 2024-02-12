Live Fire Exercise with 2CR Field Artillery Squadron

U.S. Soldiers assigned to C Battery, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, fire the M777 Howitzer during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

