    Live Fire Exercise with 2CR Field Artillery Squadron

    BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, load the M777 Howitzer during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8237643
    VIRIN: 240208-A-DT978-1059
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 22.18 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Exercise with 2CR Field Artillery Squadron [Image 21 of 21], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

