U.S. Soldiers assigned to C Battery, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Field Artillery Squadron, move 155mm rounds for the M777 Howitzer during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8237638
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-DT978-1162
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.45 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Fire Exercise with 2CR Field Artillery Squadron [Image 21 of 21], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
