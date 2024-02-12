Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Netzaburg Elementary School Fasching Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Netzaburg Elementary School Fasching Parade

    NETZABURG, BY, GERMANY

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Netzaburg Elementary School military community participated in the German tradition of Fasching in Netzaburg, Germany, Feb 12, 2024. Children in grades first through fifth learned about the history of the celebration and enjoyed the typical festivities associated with it.

    The students started in the cafeteria with a performance from the Netzaburg Middle School Band, then marched around the elementary school in a parade-fashion. They held handmade banners, wore costumes, and even unicycled along the path. Parents and volunteers waited at the endpoint for the children and threw candy for them to collect, which is common during Fasching parades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8237614
    VIRIN: 240212-A-GT592-1004
    Resolution: 3836x2557
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NETZABURG, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netzaburg Elementary School Fasching Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fasching
    USAG Bavaria
    Netzaburg Military Community

