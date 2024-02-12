Netzaburg Elementary School Fasching Parade

The Netzaburg Elementary School military community participated in the German tradition of Fasching in Netzaburg, Germany, Feb 12, 2024. Children in grades first through fifth learned about the history of the celebration and enjoyed the typical festivities associated with it.



The students started in the cafeteria with a performance from the Netzaburg Middle School Band, then marched around the elementary school in a parade-fashion. They held handmade banners, wore costumes, and even unicycled along the path. Parents and volunteers waited at the endpoint for the children and threw candy for them to collect, which is common during Fasching parades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Roberts)

