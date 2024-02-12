Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Shelby Hunter, 100th ARW command chief executive, participate in the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Black History Month special observance committee held the event to challenge members of Team Mildenhall to collectively run or walk 90 miles, which is the distance Harriet Tubman traveled to reach freedom in Pennsylvania in 1849. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

