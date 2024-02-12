Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Staff Sgt. Shelby Hunter, 100th ARW command chief executive, participate in the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Black History Month special observance committee held the event to challenge members of Team Mildenhall to collectively run or walk 90 miles, which is the distance Harriet Tubman traveled to reach freedom in Pennsylvania in 1849. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 03:36
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    Black History Month
    Harriet Tubman
    Run to Freedom

