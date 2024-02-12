Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

    Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. Both military and civilian members participated in the event hosted by the Black History Month special observance committee to pay homage to the journey Harriet Tubman traveled to obtain freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 03:36
    VIRIN: 240209-F-EN010-1014
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    Black History Month
    Harriet Tubman
    Run to Freedom

