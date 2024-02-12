Team Mildenhall honors Harriet Tubman with Run to Freedom event

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the Run to Freedom event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 9, 2024. Both military and civilian members participated in the event hosted by the Black History Month special observance committee to pay homage to the journey Harriet Tubman traveled to obtain freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

