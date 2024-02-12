Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Focus 24, Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy [Image 13 of 14]

    Lightning Focus 24, Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during live-fire training at Cao Malnisio, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8237600
    VIRIN: 240124-O-KP807-3364
    Resolution: 1078x720
    Size: 391.2 KB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lightning Focus 24, Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy [Image 14 of 14], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

