Lightning Focus 24, Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during live-fire training at Cao Malnisio, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

