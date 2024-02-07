The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, for a port visit while participating in Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 8, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 02:25 Photo ID: 8237545 VIRIN: 240208-N-HD110-1097 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.