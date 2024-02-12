Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Sang Feria Nguyen heaves line as the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, for a port visit while participating in Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 8, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 02:25
    Photo ID: 8237544
    VIRIN: 240208-N-HD110-1094
    Resolution: 6110x4081
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom
    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom
    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom
    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom
    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom
    USS Gunston Hall Arrives in Portsmouth, United Kingdom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Portsmouth
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    Steadfast Defender 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT