U.S., Australian and Japanese medical personnel conduct Casualty Evacuation exercise during Cope North 24

Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force medical personnel carry a stretcher during a mass casualty scenario as part of Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2024.
U.S., RAAF and JASDF critical care air transport teams recently conducted a mass casualty exercise, treating and transporting over 50 patients from isolated airfields across Tinian, Saipan and Guam. An interchangeable medical service is a force-multiplier in the Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
