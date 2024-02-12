Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Australian and Japanese medical personnel conduct a Casualty Evacuation exercise during Cope North 24 [Image 4 of 12]

    U.S., Australian and Japanese medical personnel conduct a Casualty Evacuation exercise during Cope North 24

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    Pacific Air Forces

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is seen in the glasses of a U.S. Air Force Airmen during a mass casualty scenario as part of Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 11, 2024.
    U.S., RAAF and JASDF critical care air transport teams recently conducted a mass casualty exercise, treating and transporting over 50 patients from isolated airfields across Tinian, Saipan and Guam. An interchangeable medical service is a force-multiplier in the Indo-Pacific Region (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 01:13
    Photo ID: 8237432
    VIRIN: 240211-F-FF346-2304
    Resolution: 4930x3281
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Australian and Japanese medical personnel conduct a Casualty Evacuation exercise during Cope North 24 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    RAAF
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    JASDF
    CopeNorth
    CN24

