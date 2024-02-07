Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Navy JROTC Unit Tours TR [Image 22 of 23]

    Guam Navy JROTC Unit Tours TR

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) Guam High School Navy Junior ROTC students tour the museum aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 7, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is currently pier side in Apra Harbor, Guam, for a scheduled port visit. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 23:05
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Guam
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

