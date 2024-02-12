Able Company ACFT

U.S. Army Recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducts the Army Combat Fitness Test, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 24, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is a way for units to gauge their physical fitness in diverse military settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|10.24.2023
|02.12.2024 21:51
|8237253
|231024-Z-AA072-1090
|6160x4096
|10.79 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|4
|0
