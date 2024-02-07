Able Company ACFT

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducts the Army Combat Fitness Test, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 24, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is a way for units to gauge their physical fitness in diverse military settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8237243
    VIRIN: 231024-Z-AA072-1092
    Resolution: 5349x4029
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

