Able Company ACFT

U.S. Army Recruiters with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducts the Army Combat Fitness Test, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 24, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is a way for units to gauge their physical fitness in diverse military settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

