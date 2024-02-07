Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Operates at Sea

    TR Operates at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Joshua Nuckles, from Hanford, Calif., participates in flight operations aboard an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, while flying past the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 5, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    240205-N-YG401-1188
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
