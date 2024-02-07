PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) exercises with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 20:01 Photo ID: 8237138 VIRIN: 013024-N-FI026-1337 Resolution: 4820x3213 Size: 6.65 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations With HSC 25 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.