    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations With HSC 25 [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations With HSC 25

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) exercises with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 20:01
    Photo ID: 8237138
    VIRIN: 013024-N-FI026-1337
    Resolution: 4820x3213
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations With HSC 25 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    ARG
    WellDeck

