    VAQ-137 CO Last Flight [Image 12 of 29]

    VAQ-137 CO Last Flight

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott Maynes, commanding officer of the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, right, lands and EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 3, 2024. This was Maynes’ last flight as commanding officer before turning over command of VAQ-137, Feb. 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    This work, VAQ-137 CO Last Flight [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

