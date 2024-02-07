B52H at Cope North 24

U.S. Airmen prepare a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to take part in the Cope North 24 multinational exercise to better train and hone U.S. and Allied interoperability at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. Our comprehensive partnering strategy focuses on developing ready, willing, and capable partners to collectively address global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

