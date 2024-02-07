Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes part in the Cope North 24 multinational exercise to better train and hone U.S. and Allied interoperability at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. Strengthening alliances and attracting new partners creates an asymmetric advantage through access, interoperability, increased partner capacity, and increased domain awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 17:59
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B52H at Cope North 24 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CopeNorth
    COPE NORTH 24

