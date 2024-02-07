B52H at Cope North 24

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes part in the Cope North 24 multinational exercise to better train and hone U.S. and Allied interoperability at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. In an age of long-term strategic competition that challenges international norms and institutions, it is vital that we strengthen the bonds with our allies and partners to sharpen our competitive edge, secure common interests, and promote shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

