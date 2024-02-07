UK Ministry of Defence Partners with NHHC to Recover Artifact from USS Jacob Jones

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2024) The U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit successfully conducted a survey of the historic WWI wreck of the Tucker-class destroyer USS Jacob Jones (DD-61) in the Atlantic Ocean on Jan. 22, 2024. The operation, carried out at the behest of Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) and with pivotal support from the U.S. Embassy in London, led to the recovery of the ship's bell. NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. (Image courtesy asset provided by U.K. Ministry of Defence, Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO))

