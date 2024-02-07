r. Janelle MacAulay, leadership and human performance consultant, speaks to a group of military spouses at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 8, 2024. MacAulay was one of two keynote speakers at the Warrior Heart event, that aims at helping Airmen and their families fine tune their mind, body and craft to help ensure individual, team and family readiness in preparation for future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8236960 VIRIN: 240208-F-DA916-1094 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 688.48 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240208-F-DA916-1094 [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.