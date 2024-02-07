204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony

One hundred and twenty Soldiers return home from deployment Feb. 9. The group deployed in May 2023 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The certified Military Police Officers were sent to bases in Germany and Italy to provide law enforcement support for the garrisons of Wiesbaden, Kaiserslautern, Baumholder and Vicenza. While there, the unit covered all law enforcement functions of the Military Police Branch to include traffic enforcement, Access Control Point operations, disturbance calls, responding to traffic accidents, security patrols and community policing. Soldiers spent nine months on rotation supporting over 100,000 Soldiers, Families, and civilians across four unique installations. A homecoming ceremony was held at Fort Johnson's Warrior Gym.(U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

