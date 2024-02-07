Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony

    FORT JOHNSON, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    One hundred and twenty Soldiers return home from deployment Feb. 9. The group deployed in May 2023 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The certified Military Police Officers were sent to bases in Germany and Italy to provide law enforcement support for the garrisons of Wiesbaden, Kaiserslautern, Baumholder and Vicenza. While there, the unit covered all law enforcement functions of the Military Police Branch to include traffic enforcement, Access Control Point operations, disturbance calls, responding to traffic accidents, security patrols and community policing. Soldiers spent nine months on rotation supporting over 100,000 Soldiers, Families, and civilians across four unique installations. A homecoming ceremony was held at Fort Johnson's Warrior Gym.(U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8236923
    VIRIN: 240209-A-GH690-8700
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony
    204th Military Police Company homecoming ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    homecoming
    204th Military Police Company
    519th Military Police Battalion
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT