    SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss [Image 50 of 50]

    SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss

    FT. BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero 

    Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman

    From left, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy E. Black, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, answer questions from the joint force at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8236878
    VIRIN: 240125-F-MN500-1004
    Resolution: 3569x2384
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: FT. BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    Fort Bliss
    DMA
    Joint Force
    SEAC
    DefenseMediaActivity

