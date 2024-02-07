U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Cordero, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Joint Task Force North and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy E. Blackpose for a photo outside the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8236873
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-MN500-1007
|Resolution:
|3569x2384
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|FT. BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss [Image 50 of 50], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT