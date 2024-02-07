SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Cordero, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Joint Task Force North and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy E. Blackpose for a photo outside the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

