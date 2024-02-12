SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss

From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Smith, Commanding General, Joint Task Force North, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John. F. Bentivegna, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy E. Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Cordero, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Joint Task Force North pose for a group photo at U.S. Northern Command Joint Task Force North, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

