Master Chief Petty Officer Emerson Macadaan recognizes subordinate sailors for superior performance in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8236869
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-MN500-1010
|Resolution:
|3569x2384
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|FT. BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss [Image 50 of 50], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
