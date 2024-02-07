SEAC Troy E. Black leads trip to Ft. Bliss

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Troy E. Black, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, and service members serving at Ft. Bliss pose for a group photo at the Dona Ana County International Jetport, Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. SEAC Black led Service Senior Enlisted Advisors in a joint visit to Ft. Bliss to learn about key missions and quality of life factors effecting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

