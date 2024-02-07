Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, and Maj. Gen. Mike Martin, director of the Operations International Engagements Branch with U.S. Special Operations Command, center, greet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg upon his arrival at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2024. The trans-Atlantic alliance of 31 like-minded North American and European countries within NATO have been securing peace for nearly 75 years and serves as the bulwark of our shared values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

