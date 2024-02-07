NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Martin, director of the Operations International Engagements Branch with U.S. Special Operations Command, left, greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg upon his arrival at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2024. The trans-Atlantic alliance of 31 like-minded North American and European countries within NATO have been securing peace for nearly 75 years and serves as the bulwark of our shared values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

