NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base

Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command, 6th Air Refueling Wing and NATO command teams stand at attention for the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. SOCOM hosted Stoltenberg to discuss our special operations relationships, our role in NATO SOF and where we share technology to support NATO’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

