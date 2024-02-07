Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base [Image 1 of 4]

    NATO Secretary General arrives at MacDill Air Force Base

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Special Operations Command, 6th Air Refueling Wing and NATO command teams stand at attention for the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2024. U.S. SOCOM hosted Stoltenberg to discuss our special operations relationships, our role in NATO SOF and where we share technology to support NATO’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    NATO
    USSOCOM
    Jens Stoltenberg
    6th ARW

