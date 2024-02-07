Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead recognizes Florida National Guardsmen during ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    SEA Whitehead recognizes Florida National Guardsmen during ceremony

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, delivers a speech at the Florida Air National Guard's Outstanding Airmen of the Year Banquet and Chief's Induction Ceremony, Feb. 3, 2024, Camp Blanding, Florida. This event honored the exemplary service of the top Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer, and Officer, and celebrated the induction of ten new E-9 members into the Florida Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

