SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, delivers a speech at the Florida Air National Guard's Outstanding Airmen of the Year Banquet and Chief's Induction Ceremony, Feb. 3, 2024, Camp Blanding, Florida. This event honored the exemplary service of the top Airman, Non-Commissioned Officer, and Officer, and celebrated the induction of ten new E-9 members into the Florida Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8236582 VIRIN: 240203-Z-EP075-1043 Resolution: 3237x3235 Size: 834.29 KB Location: CAMP BLANDING, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEA Whitehead recognizes Florida National Guardsmen during ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.