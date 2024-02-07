Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’ [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Si Di, with 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, appears before a panel of noncommissioned officers Feb. 8 at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Center to practice for her upcoming board appearance. The Fort Drum BOSS program offers the “Facing the Board” session for 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers to provide them with tips, guidance, and a mock board rehearsal. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 08:17
    Photo ID: 8236075
    VIRIN: 240208-A-XX986-1013
    Resolution: 3405x2551
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’ [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’
    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’
    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to &lsquo;Face the Board&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
    Fort Drum BOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT