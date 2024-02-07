Soldiers attending the “Facing the Board” class at the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Center receive tips from noncommissioned officers while practicing a mock board appearance. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.0344
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8236074
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-XX986-1012
|Resolution:
|3897x2297
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’ [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT