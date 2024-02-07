Spc. Si Di, with 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, practices the correct way to render a salute in front of a promotion board with assistance from 1st Sgt. Silvano Carcamo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the “Facing the Board” session Feb. 8 at the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Center. The BOSS program currently offers two different leader development classes for Soldiers. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 08:17 Photo ID: 8236073 VIRIN: 240208-A-XX986-1010 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 4.84 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’ [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.