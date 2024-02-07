Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’ [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum BOSS challenges 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to ‘Face the Board’

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Si Di, with 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, practices the correct way to render a salute in front of a promotion board with assistance from 1st Sgt. Silvano Carcamo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the “Facing the Board” session Feb. 8 at the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Center. The BOSS program currently offers two different leader development classes for Soldiers. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

