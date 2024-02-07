Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain Personnel

    Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain Personnel

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 31, 2024) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Milton Sloane and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Julianne Thompson, both assigned to Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain, pose for a photo January 31, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8235967
    VIRIN: 240131-N-NC885-2004
    Resolution: 5725x3798
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain Personnel, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    NAVSTA Rota
    Portrait
    Mortuary
    Mortician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT