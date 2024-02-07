Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain Personnel

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 31, 2024) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Milton Sloane and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Julianne Thompson, both assigned to Navy and Marine Corps Mortuary Detachment Rota, Spain, pose for a photo January 31, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

