U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets with M18 pistols during a live-fire range on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 8, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8235874 VIRIN: 240208-M-HP224-2105 Resolution: 7956x5307 Size: 625.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.