Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 3]

    Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, set up target points in preparation for a live-fire range on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 8, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8235871
    VIRIN: 240208-M-HP224-2043
    Resolution: 6722x4484
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset
    Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset
    Recon Company Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Recon
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Deployment
    Somerset

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT