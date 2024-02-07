Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Performs Vehicle Maintenance aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 7]

    BLT 1/5 Performs Vehicle Maintenance aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Dingman, a light armored vehicle operator assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a California native, tests a piece of equipment during routine vehicle maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 23:14
    VIRIN: 240202-M-PO838-1006
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Deployment
    Somerset
    LPD 25
    LAV-25

