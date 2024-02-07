BLT 1/5 Performs Vehicle Maintenance aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Dingman, a light armored vehicle operator assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a California native, moves between LAV-25s while conducting routine vehicle maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

