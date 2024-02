Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts off the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during routine flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

