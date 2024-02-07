Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8]

    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts off the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during routine flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8235797
    VIRIN: 240205-M-HP224-1182
    Resolution: 7386x4926
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset
    Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Mission Readiness
    Helicopter
    Training
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT