A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) directs a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as it lifts off during routine flight operations aboard the Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 22:12 Photo ID: 8235794 VIRIN: 240205-M-HP224-1269 Resolution: 5291x3529 Size: 2.15 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.