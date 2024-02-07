U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) monitor flight operations aboard the Somerset in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 Photo ID: 8235783 This work, Super Stallions Maintain Readiness Aboard USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.